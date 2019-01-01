QQQ
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ: PPH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF's (PPH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)?

A

The stock price for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ: PPH) is $74.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) reporting earnings?

A

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) operate in?

A

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.