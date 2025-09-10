Beyond iPhones: ETFs That Could Ride Apple's AI Move

Apple Inc’s AAPL newest iPhone launch fell flat, as understood from the tech titan’s share price movement. AAPL shares lost a little over 1% after the launch of iPhone 17 on Sep 9, and is down a further 3% on Thursday. Analysts are questioning whether the iPhone 17 lineup gives investors enough to ignite fresh interest.

But for ETF investors, there may be an opportunity. As Wall Street was yawning at the iPhone 17’s incremental feature enhancements, some funds may consider getting ready for what’s next: Apple’s bid to catch up on artificial intelligence.

Rather than just loading up on Apple-dominant tech ETFs such as Vanguard’s Information Technology ETF VGT or Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, investors seeking to front-run the tech giant’s next growth phase can look at a distinct group of funds — ones which already own the companies Apple might turn to, or license from, as it ramps up its AI drive.

Two of them are:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ: With investments such as Nvidia Corp NVDA, Alphabet Inc GOOGL, Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, Broadcom Inc AVGO, and Meta Platforms, Inc META, AIQ is quite literally a who’s who of AI infrastructure, cloud power, and model development — all domains Apple will probably require as it branches out beyond hardware and into intelligence. The fund is up 2% at mid-day on Thursday.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF CHAT: Designed for exposure to the generative AI trend, CHAT holds Microsoft Corp MSFT, the prime partner of OpenAI, and Nvidia, whose chips power AI training. Also part of CHAT’s holdings are Oracle Corp ORCL, Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR, and Meta — a portfolio of firms Apple may find itself partnering with or going up against while developing Siri 2.0, its homegrown web search product, and a rumored in-house large language model. The fund is up almost 4% on Thursday.

The bet isn’t that Apple itself is suddenly going to blast higher. It’s that Apple’s AI catch-up won’t be a solo performance. Either through licensing, partnerships, or even acquisition, the firms that facilitate Apple’s turn all profit — and AIQ and CHAT already do so in scale.

Sources indicate Apple has indicated interest to buy out smaller AI firms such as Mistral AI and Perplexity, and Bloomberg has highlighted an in-house search engine and refurbished Siri coming in 2026. Even if those particular objectives never occur, Apple’s path indicates broader AI ecosystem involvement, a rising tide these ETFs are already enjoying.

For investors, that means there’s more than one way to play Apple’s next act. Instead of putting your money on Cupertino alone, these ETFs allow you to diversify among the very companies set up to drive the iPhone maker’s jump from sleek hardware to smart intelligence.

Image: Shutterstock