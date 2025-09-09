Apple Launches iPhone 17 Series Starting At $799: Tim Cook Calls It 'Unlike Anything We've Ever Created'

On Tuesday at the "Awe Dropping" event, Apple Inc. AAPL unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup. As of this writing, Apple shares were down 1.36%, per Benzinga Pro data.

Everything You Need To Know About The Pro Models

iPhone 17 Pro & 17 Pro Max: Apple has reworked the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, moving away from titanium in favor of a precision-machined aluminum unibody.

The new design incorporates a colorful oxide layer and features a full-width camera plateau that also houses antennas.

Ceramic Shield now protects both the front and back. The shift to aluminum also improves thermal performance, with 20 times greater conductivity than titanium and a new vapor chamber system to manage heat.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max run on the A19 Pro chip, also seen in the iPhone Air, and promise up to 40% better sustained performance than the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple says the devices remain comfortable to hold despite the increased thermal management system, as heat is dissipated through the aluminum chassis.

Battery life sees significant gains, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max offering the longest runtime ever in an iPhone — up to 39 hours of video playback. eSIM-only models make room for larger batteries across the Pro lineup.

For the first time, the Pro models feature three 48MP Fusion cameras on the rear, covering wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. The system supports 1x, 2x, 4x, and 8x optical zoom, with the 4x lens tailored for portraits and nature photography and the 8x for extreme zoom shots with enhanced depth of field.

Digital zoom extends to 40x for photos.

The front-facing camera matches the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air with an 18MP Center Stage sensor that automatically adjusts framing. Apple describes the setup as the equivalent of eight professional lenses in one device.

Video features have also expanded, with support for Dolby Vision HDR, 4K at 120fps, ProRes Log, ACES color workflows and Genlock for frame-by-frame synchronization across multiple cameras.

Apple also introduced new TechWoven cases made from multi-yarn textiles for a refined finish.

The Pro models are available in Silver, Deep Blue and Cosmic Orange.

Price: $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro and $1,199 for the Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro Max also offers a 2TB configuration.

Source: Apple

iPhone 17 Has 6.3-Inch ProMotion Display, 48MP Dual-Fusion Camera

iPhone 17: Apple's base iPhone 17 debuts with a 6.3-inch ProMotion display offering adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, dropping to as low as 1Hz for the always-on lock screen that supports live activities and widgets.

The panel delivers 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness, the highest ever on an iPhone and features a seven-layer anti-reflective coating to reduce glare in bright conditions.

Durability gets a boost with Ceramic Shield 2, enhanced by an Apple-designed atomic-level coating that provides three times better scratch resistance.

Powering the device is the 3nm A19 Apple Silicon chip, which houses a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU.

Apple also promised "all-day battery life," including eight additional hours of video playback compared to the iPhone 16 and a rapid-charging feature that delivers up to eight hours of video playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

On the imaging front, the iPhone 17 introduces a 48MP dual-fusion system that merges ultra-wide and main cameras, offering 13mm and 26mm focal lengths alongside a 2x optical-quality telephoto option at 52mm.

Everyday shooting defaults to 24MP, while the ultra-wide camera itself now gets a 48MP upgrade.

The front-facing camera has been rebranded as the Center Stage camera, equipped with an 18MP sensor that's nearly twice the size of its predecessor.

The new square sensor enables multiple composition options, eliminating the need to rotate the phone for landscape selfies. With AI-powered Center Stage, the camera can automatically adjust framing and expand the field of view depending on how many people are in the shot.

Video stabilization has also been improved, leveraging the same technology as the rear camera's action mode.

As expected, the iPhone 17 supports Apple Intelligence on iOS 26, unlocking features such as enhanced Visual Intelligence and translation tools. Storage begins at 256GB.

It is available in five colors: Lavender, Mist Blue, Black, White and Sage.

Price: The iPhone 17 starts at $799 and comes with a base storage of 256GB.

Source: Apple

When Will iPhone 17 Models Be Available

Preorders open on Friday with availability beginning Sept. 19.

