September 6, 2025 5:31 AM 2 min read

Apple Plans Siri AI Upgrade To Outpace Perplexity As Wall Street Pushes $30 Billion Buyout: Report

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly developing its own artificial intelligence-powered web search tool, internally dubbed “World Knowledge Answers,” for integration into Siri by 2026.

Perplexity AI demonstrates the growth Apple seeks, processing 780 million queries with over 20% month-over-month growth and achieving $150 million in annual recurring revenue, according to a Fortune report. The startup has attracted backing from Nvidia Corp. NVDA, SoftBank and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.

World Knowledge Answers Take Shape

The new system will function as an “answer engine” similar to ChatGPT and Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL Google AI overviews, providing summarized responses to search queries, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported, citing sources.

Apple and Google reached a formal agreement for Apple to evaluate Google-developed AI models to help power the voice assistant.

Apple executives reportedly held internal discussions about potentially acquiring Perplexity AI, with Mergers and Acquisitions head Adrian Perica discussing the possibility with services chief Eddy Cue.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Analyst Pressure Mounts for Bold AI Moves

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has also called a Perplexity acquisition a “no-brainer,” estimating the deal would cost approximately $30 billion for a company valued at $18-20 billion. “With the AI revolution, Apple is on the outside looking in,” Ives told Investor’s Business Daily.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management projected Apple shares would hit all-time highs if the company acquired Perplexity. Apple’s stock has underperformed among the Magnificent Seven companies this year, down roughly 2.5% year-to-date as the only member with negative returns.

See Also: Trump’s Nvidia Export Deal Collides With AI GAIN Act — Chipmaker Warns New Bill Could Cripple Global Competition

Market Position

According to Benzinga Pro data, the tech giant closed at $239.69 on Friday, up 0.03%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AAPL has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: hanohiki on Shutterstock.com

