3 ETFs For Investors To Watch In February: Value Stocks, Video Games And Semiconductors

A new month is here and with it comes events and news items that can drive the direction of stocks and certain sectors.

Here’s a look at some ETFs that should be on investors’ radars for the month of February.

Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSE:NERD)

Launched: June 2019

Assets Under Management: $53 million

Price: $23.45

52-Week Range: $21.71 to $39.37

Year-to-date: -5.0%

One of the biggest themes in 2022 has been acquisitions in the video game space. The activity heating up could make video game ETFs like NERD worth taking a look at. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced it was buying Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) for $95 a share in the largest video game deal ever. Other big deals include Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) buying Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Sony Corp (NYSE:SONY) buying Bungie.

The ETF counts Activision as its second-largest holding, which could make it a small play on the deal going through with a gap between the buyout price and current share price. The top holding in the ETF is Modern Times Group, which just sold its ESL Gaming esports event unit for $1 billion. The ETF provides access to domestic and international gaming companies and could see several holdings rise on takeover speculation.

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Launched: July 2001

Assets Under Management: $8.5 billion

Price: $495.14

52-Week Range: $375.06 to $559.02

Year-to-date: -10.9%

One sector that made big headlines in 2021 was semiconductors. The sector was in the news as the supply chain was disrupted due to shortages of chips. The industry saw some winners in 2021 with strong financial results.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) recently reported quarterly results and beat estimates for both revenue and earnings per share from analysts. Top 10 holding Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) reports Wednesday night and several of the top components have earnings expected in late February or early March, which could shine a spotlight on the sector.

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSE:VTV)

Launched: January 2004

Assets Under Management: $94 billion

Price: $147.88

52-Week Range: $118.05 to $151.16

Year-to-date: -0.4%

A huge theme that continues to play out each week is investors shifting from growth stocks to value stocks. If that trend continues, investors in value stock ETFs could be pleasantly rewarded.

This ETF holds a basket of 335 stocks with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) being the top holding. Two weeks ago, the ETF was one of the top ten ETFs for weekly inflows with nearly $700 million put into the ETF in a one-week period.