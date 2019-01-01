QQQ
Vanguard Value ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Value ETF (ARCA: VTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Value ETF's (VTV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Value ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Value ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Value ETF (ARCA: VTV) is $143.55 last updated Today at 4:11:17 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Value ETF (ARCA:VTV) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Value ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Value ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) operate in?

A

Vanguard Value ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.