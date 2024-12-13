AI-Driven Rally Pushes Tech Stocks To Records, Broadcom Enters Trillion-Dollar Club, Inflation Data Flashes Warning Signal: This Week In The Markets

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index – as tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ – extended its relentless climb this week, setting new record highs and nearing the 22,000-point milestone, fueled by strong investor optimism in the Magnificent Seven tech giants and the transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

Year-to-date, the index has posted a robust 30% gain, on track to outperform the S&P 500 for the ninth time in the last decade.

Since the start of 2023, the Nasdaq 100 is on track to double, nearing a 100% gain – a performance last achieved in 2019-2020 with a 102% rise and previously hit during the dot-com boom of 1998-1999.

Notably, five out of the seven Magnificent Seven stocks— Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Meta Platforms Inc. META, and Tesla Inc. TSLA — achieved fresh record highs this week. The combined market capitalization of the group exceeded $18 trillion, surpassing China's gross domestic product at the end of 2023.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO emerged as the week's standout performer, soaring after a strong quarterly earnings beat and delivering upbeat AI-driven guidance for the coming year. The rally propelled the chipmaker into the exclusive $1 trillion market-cap club, making it the eighth-largest publicly traded company.

Inflation data released during the week raised some red flags. Consumer inflation rose 2.7% year-over-year in November, in line with expectations, but producer inflation jumped to 3% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of 2.6%. This marked the sharpest increase since February 2023, raising concerns about potential cost pass-throughs to consumers.

Investors are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 18 meeting. Yet policymakers may signal fewer rate cuts for 2025 — potentially just three — while leaving open the possibility of a pause as early as January.

Trump Rings NYSE

President-elect Donald Trump rang the New York Stock Exchange opening bell on Thursday, expressing confidence in a strong U.S. economy. Trump was named TIME Person of the Year for the second time.

GM Robotaxi Exit

General Motors Co. GM plans to abandon its robotaxi ambitions, aiming to save $1 billion annually and potentially license Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology, says analyst Gary Black.

Google’s Quantum Leap

Alphabet's new Willow quantum chip showcases cutting-edge innovation. Analysts praise Google for advancing technology leadership, signaling potential breakthroughs in computing power and commercial applications.

