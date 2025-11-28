Bitcoin Could Face 2026 Macro Breakdown, Analyst Warns: Enter Again At This Level

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) latest correction has traders questioning whether the recent bounce is a genuine recovery, or just a temporary rally before deeper pain ahead.

What Happened: Crypto analyst Trader Mayne admitted he misjudged the severity of Bitcoin's pullback. He initially expected support around $98,000, but BTC plunged into the low-$80,000s instead.

Now, with Bitcoin rebounding roughly $11,000 and breaking key downtrend levels, he sees room for a strong relief rally, just not a return to all-time highs.

Mayne has flipped from 70% bullish to 70% bearish, projecting a lower high and identifying the $106,000–$112,000 area as a prime zone to de-risk.

He expects sentiment to turn optimistic again as "QE" and "rate cuts" narratives re-enter the market, potentially lifting BTC back above $100,000 and spilling over into Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($4,000) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) ($170–$200).

Why It Matters: Despite the short-term upside setup, Mayne warns of a potential macro breakdown in 2026.

His plan: exit spot positions early that year, then wait for a major re-entry opportunity near $50,000 sometime in late 2026 or 2027.

Supporting the cautious tone, CryptoQuant data shows a rising wave of large Bitcoin deposits hitting exchanges, both in total size and as a percentage of all inflows. The 30-day SMA of large deposits has been climbing since Nov. 24 and is now nearing its previous Oct. 28 peak, typically a sign that bigger players are preparing to sell, de-risk, or rotate capital.

While exchange wallet-tag updates can skew short-term readings, the broader message remains – big money is moving coins onto exchanges, and that supply pressure shouldn't be ignored.

