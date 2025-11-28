Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady As Crypto Market Valuation Back Above $3 Trillion

Bitcoin has reclaimed $91,000, with liquidations topping $171.56 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $21.1 million in net inflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $60.8 million in net inflows.

BTC Waiting For Breakout

Crypto trader CJ noted that Bitcoin on the four-hour timeframe may push into a cluster of previous highs. If the move rejects and price slides back into the range, he plans to short.

Altcoin Sherpa added that Bitcoin is approaching a key breakout zone. A clean break, he says, would likely trigger broad market strength and upside across major assets.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted that Ethereum looks primed for another leg higher, with momentum building for continued upside.

Crypto Batman pointed out that XRP has reclaimed prior support and broken out of a bullish pennant, a classic continuation pattern that provides a strong breakout entry for aggressive traders.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $91,236.44 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,027.77 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $140.44 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.19

The meme coin sector is relatively muted, down 0.4% at a $49.3 billion valuation. Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin has printed multiple bull flags throughout its recent uptrend, signalling sustained strength despite market-wide caution.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1503 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8894

