Bitcoin, S&P 500 ETFs On Blockchain? BlackRock Reportedly Eyes Tokenization Of Its Big-Ticket Funds

BlackRock Inc. BLK, the world’s largest asset manager, is reportedly exploring ways to tokenize its exchange-traded funds, the latest in a broader Wall Street effort to bring real-world assets onto blockchains.

ETFs To Be Available 24×7?

The move would be subject to regulatory approval, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Put simply, this would mean that the fund shares, which are normally traded on stock exchanges during market hours, will be issued as tokens on the blockchain.

BlackRock offers numerous ETFs under the iShares brand, including popular options such as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV.

BlackRock didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Tokenization Narrative Heats Up

However, this won't be BlackRock's first foray into tokenization. Last year, the financial giant launched the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, or BUIDL, which allows qualified investors to earn U.S. dollar yields.

Initially launched on Ethereum ETH/USD, the fund is presently accessible on a total of seven blockchains. The fund boasted of a market valuation of over $2 billion as of this writing, according to Rwa.xyz

Earlier this week, Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ submitted an SEC filing to allow trading of tokenized stocks on its market platform. The company said the tokenized version will offer holders the same rights and benefits as traditional shares.

Prior to this, Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD launched tokenized stocks in Europe, including those by leading private companies such as OpenAI and SpaceX.

Price Action: BlackRock shares closed 2.84% higher at $1,134.18 on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has gained over 10%.

