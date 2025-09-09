Nasdaq Wants SEC To Approve Tokenized Securities Trading — Here's How They Compare With Traditional Stocks

Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ submitted a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday to allow trading of tokenized securities on its stock market platform.

NDAQ is gathering positive momentum. Follow the breaking news here.

‘Financial Innovation’ Through Tokenized Stocks

The company proposed allowing member firms and investors to tokenize the equity securities and exchange-traded products that they trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to an official announcement.

“Our goal is to integrate digital assets into Nasdaq's current infrastructure and systems, which will advance financial innovation while maintaining stability, fairness, and investor protection,” said Chuck Mack, Nasdaq's Senior Vice President of North American Markets

See Also: Elizabeth Warren Says Trump ‘Turned Out To Be A Big Liar’ As President’s Family Reportedly Scores $5 Billion Crypto Windfall

How Does It Differ From Traditional Stocks?

Mack added that the proposed changes will allow investors to choose whether they want the stock represented in a tokenized form or a traditional digital form. If they opt for the tokenized method, the Depository Trust Corporation will do the backend work and list the asset as a blockchain-based token.

All shares, irrespective of their form, will be traded on Nasdaq under the same order entry and execution rules. They will also bear the same identification number and offer holders the same rights and benefits as traditional shares.

“Blockchain technology can provide a number of potential efficiencies, including faster settlements, improved audit trails and a more streamlined flow from order to trade to settlement,” Mack stated.

Debate Around Tokenization

Nasdaq’s filing comes amid a sustained push by American companies to expose investors to tokenized stocks. Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD launched tokenized stocks for its European customers, the highlight being blockchain-powered equities of companies such as OpenAI and SpaceX.

However, the push has been met with criticism.

Last month, the World Federation of Exchanges, the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses, urged regulators to tighten oversight of tokenized equities, warning that these blockchain-based products could mislead investors and undermine market integrity.

Earlier this month, the executive director of the European Securities and Markets Authority expressed concerns that tokenized stock offerings could potentially lead to “investor misunderstanding.”

Price Action: Shares of Nasdaq dipped 0.02% in after-hours trading after closing 1.64% higher at $95.01 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The NDAQ exhibited moderately high Momentum and Quality scores as of this writing. Do you want to know how it compares to the stock with the highest weight in your portfolio? Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings and find out.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Vlad Zymovin on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.