Gemini Upsizes IPO To Raise $425 Million, Winklevoss Twins-Founded Crypto Exchange Targets $3 Billion Valuation

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini raised $425 million in an initial public offering, pricing its shares above the expected range, according to an announcement made late Thursday.

Gemini Potentially Worth Over $3.2 Billion

The company, founded by billionaire twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, sold approximately 15.178 million shares at $28 each. This exceeded the initially projected range of $24 to $26 per share.

This values the company, listed as Gemini Space Station in SEC filings, at $3.32 billion on a non-diluted basis, based on the 118,783,069 outstanding shares previously disclosed.

Gemini is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker “GEMI” on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS and Citigroup Inc. C are the lead underwriters.

Gemini Joins Coinbase, Bullish

The successful IPO comes after a series of significant events for the cryptocurrency company. Just days before the IPO, Gemini secured a strategic investment from Nasdaq, which committed to purchasing $50 million worth of shares at the time of the IPO.

Gemini, despite reporting a net loss of $282.5 million in the first half of 2025, filed to go public on Nasdaq, joining the surge of digital-asset firms moving onto U.S. stock exchanges. Gemini’s offering would make it the third publicly traded crypto exchange, alongside Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and Bullish BLSH.

Its business spans over-the-counter trading, a cryptocurrency-backed credit card, and support for major tokens, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and stablecoins.

Price Action: Coinbase shares, meanwhile, closed up 2.73% at $323.95, while Bullish closed 2.60% higher at $53.99 during Thursday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

