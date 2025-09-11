Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc BRCB IPO will take place September, 12 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker BRCB.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 11, 2026.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc is a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.