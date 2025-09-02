Eric Trump poses for a photo
Eric Trump-Backed Metaplanet Becomes World's 6th Largest Bitcoin Treasury Holding With 20,000 BTC

Metaplanet Inc. MTPLF has secured its position as the world’s sixth-largest public company Bitcoin BTC/USD treasury, holding 20,000 bitcoins according to BitcoinTreasuries data.

Japanese Firm Climbs Corporate Bitcoin Rankings

The Japanese firm trails behind MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR with 632,457 bitcoins and MARA Holdings Inc. MARA with 50,639 bitcoins.

Strategic Corporate Governance Changes

On Monday, Metaplanet shareholders approved three critical proposals during an extraordinary meeting. The company increased authorized shares to 2.723 billion, established provisions for Class A and Class B shares, and enabled virtual-only shareholder meetings.

Trump Family Connection Strengthens

Eric Trump, co-founder of World Liberty Financial alongside President Donald Trump, has been actively promoting Metaplanet during his Asian ventures. Speaking at Bitcoin Asia in Hong Kong, Trump highlighted the company’s strategic position while discussing his work with the DeFi project and his American Bitcoin venture with Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT.

Market Context and Rankings

Metaplanet’s 20,000 bitcoin holdings place it ahead of major players, including Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT with 19,239 bitcoins and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT with 15,000 bitcoins.

Notable companies below Metaplanet include Tesla Inc. TSLA with 11,509 bitcoins and Coinbase Global Inc. COIN with 11,776 bitcoins.

Overview
