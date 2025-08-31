Eric Trump To Attend Shareholder Meeting Of A Company In Japan That Is Emulating Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Hoarding Strategy: Report

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to attend a shareholder meeting for Japanese Bitcoin BTC/USD treasury firm Metaplanet in Tokyo on Monday.

Eric Trump Acting As Advisor To Metaplanet

Reuters reported this development as part of the Trump family’s growing international crypto ventures.

Eric Trump, who became an adviser to Metaplanet in March, recently appeared at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong. American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining company founded by Eric and his brother Donald Trump Jr., plans to list on the Nasdaq this month. Asher Genoot, CEO of the company holding 80% of American Bitcoin, confirmed Eric Trump’s attendance at the Metaplanet meeting, initially reported by Bloomberg.

The meeting will involve a vote on a proposal to sell up to 550 million new shares overseas, raising 130.3 billion yen ($884.41 million) primarily for bitcoin acquisitions. Metaplanet, previously a hotel operator, has seen its shares skyrocket by nearly 760% in the past year. The company, trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, was formerly known as Red Planet Japan.

See Also: Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan – Benzinga

Strategy-Like Aggressive Bitcoin Hoarding

Metaplanet has been making headlines with its aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy, reminiscent of Michael Saylor-led Strategy Inc.’s MSTR approach. In June 2024, the firm announced plans to purchase over $6 million worth of Bitcoin using funds from a bond sale. This move was part of a broader strategy to enhance its crypto portfolio.

By October 2024, Metaplanet had further bolstered its Bitcoin holdings by acquiring an additional 107.91 BTCs, valued at nearly $7 million. This acquisition underscored the company’s confidence in Bitcoin’s potential as a valuable asset.

Metaplanet Is One Of The Top-10 Corporate Holders Of Bitcoin

In March 2025, Eric Trump was appointed as a strategic advisor to Metaplanet, a move that coincided with the company’s stock surging by an impressive 2,152% over the past year. This appointment was part of Metaplanet’s efforts to drive Bitcoin adoption and strengthen its position in the crypto market.

By April 2025, Metaplanet had become one of the top 10 corporate holders of Bitcoin, with a stash valued at $388 million. Eric Trump celebrated this achievement, highlighting the company’s rapid ascent in the crypto space.

As of the writing of this article, Coingecko data indicates that Metaplanet holds 18,991 BTC, which is worth $2.05 billion. Interestingly, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT is the next-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin at 18,430 BTC, worth $1.99 billion.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that Strategy falters over the Short and Medium Price Trends. Here is how it ranks against other Bitcoin hoarders such as Trump Media.

Photo courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: