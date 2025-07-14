July 14, 2025 3:12 AM 1 min read

Michael Saylor's Strategy, Coinbase, MARA, Riot And Other Crypto-Related Stocks Spike After Hours As Bitcoin Touches All-Time High Beyond $122,000

Several Bitcoin BTC/USD-associated companies saw their shares rise in overnight trading Monday, as the apex digital asset continued its record-breaking bull run.

What happened: Strategy Inc. MSTR, the world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, was up over 3% as of this writing, according to Robinhood.

Similarly, leading Bitcoin miners like MARA Holdings Inc. MARA and Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT advanced 3.71% and 3.62%, respectively, at last check.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and commission-free trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD also edged higher.

StocksOvernight Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 2:05 p.m. ET)
MARA Holdings+3.71%$19.85
Riot Platforms+3.62$12.87
Strategy+3.17%$447.72
Coinbase+1.86%$394.24
Robinhood Markets+1.20%$99.52

The uptick comes after Bitcoin blasted past $122,000 to clock new highs, extending a rally that began last week.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $122,312.71, up 3.74% in the last 24 hours, and 12% over the week, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Meanwhile, MSTR recorded a high Momentum score, but lagged in Value and Growth.

Photo: khunkornStudio via Shutterstock

Cryptocurrency
