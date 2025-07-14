Michael Saylor's Strategy, Coinbase, MARA, Riot And Other Crypto-Related Stocks Spike After Hours As Bitcoin Touches All-Time High Beyond $122,000

Several Bitcoin BTC/USD-associated companies saw their shares rise in overnight trading Monday, as the apex digital asset continued its record-breaking bull run.

What happened: Strategy Inc. MSTR, the world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, was up over 3% as of this writing, according to Robinhood.

Similarly, leading Bitcoin miners like MARA Holdings Inc. MARA and Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT advanced 3.71% and 3.62%, respectively, at last check.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and commission-free trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD also edged higher.

Stocks Overnight Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 2:05 p.m. ET) MARA Holdings +3.71% $19.85 Riot Platforms +3.62 $12.87 Strategy +3.17% $447.72 Coinbase +1.86% $394.24 Robinhood Markets +1.20% $99.52

See Also: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Says He Will Buy ‘One More’ Bitcoin ASAP As BTC Breaks $122,000

The uptick comes after Bitcoin blasted past $122,000 to clock new highs, extending a rally that began last week.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $122,312.71, up 3.74% in the last 24 hours, and 12% over the week, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Meanwhile, MSTR recorded a high Momentum score, but lagged in Value and Growth. If you’re looking for similar high-momentum stocks for your portfolio, go to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo: khunkornStudio via Shutterstock

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: