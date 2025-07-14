Michael Saylor's Strategy, Coinbase, MARA, Riot And Other Crypto-Related Stocks Spike After Hours As Bitcoin Touches All-Time High Beyond $122,000

Several Bitcoin BTC/USD-associated companies saw their shares rise in overnight trading Monday, as the apex digital asset continued its record-breaking bull run.
What happened: Strategy Inc. MSTR, the world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, was up over 3% as of this writing, according to Robinhood.
Similarly, leading Bitcoin miners like MARA Holdings Inc. MARA and Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT advanced 3.71% and 3.62%, respectively, at last check.
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and commission-free trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD also edged higher.
|Stocks
|Overnight Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 2:05 p.m. ET)
|MARA Holdings
|+3.71%
|$19.85
|Riot Platforms
|+3.62
|$12.87
|Strategy
|+3.17%
|$447.72
|Coinbase
|+1.86%
|$394.24
|Robinhood Markets
|+1.20%
|$99.52
The uptick comes after Bitcoin blasted past $122,000 to clock new highs, extending a rally that began last week.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $122,312.71, up 3.74% in the last 24 hours, and 12% over the week, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo: khunkornStudio via Shutterstock
