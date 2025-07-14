'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Says He Will Buy 'One More' Bitcoin ASAP As BTC Breaks $122,000

Financial expert Robert Kiyosaki said Sunday that he would buy more Bitcoin BTC/USD as the apex cryptocurrency continued its gravity-defying run on price charts.

What Happened: Kiyosaki took to X to celebrate the ongoing surge in Bitcoin’s value.

“Going to buy one more Bitcoin asap. It's never been easier to become rich… even a millionaire,” the author of the best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad" said.

Kiyosaki urged his followers to study the asset and see if Bitcoin is what they need to become millionaires themselves.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s advocacy came amid a historic week for Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency’s value skyrocketed past $122,000 after midnight, marking a new all-time high, and extending a triumphant run fueled by healthy institutional inflows.

This isn’t the first time Kiyosaki has advocated for investment in Bitcoin. Earlier in the month, he warned of a potential global debt collapse and urged his followers to invest in gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki is infamous for making bold predictions regarding Bitcoin’s price, some of which were way off the mark. He projected Bitcoin would hit $100,000 in June of last year. He even painted a $350,000 price target by August 2024.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $122,244.85, up 3.79% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

