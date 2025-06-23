Will Bitcoin Hit New All-Time Highs After Dip Under $100K? Here's What New Poll Predicts

Tensions in the Middle East have caused the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD to go down by under $100,000 in the last several days. A Benzinga reader poll may have predicted that move and could show what happens next.

What Happened: The leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, continues to see increased interest and adoption from investors thanks to its maximum supply, institutional buying, and other elements.

Bitcoin hit new all-time highs in November around the 2024 presidential election and jumped to new highs several times in 2025.

A Benzinga poll recently asked if a new all-time high was likely in the short term.

"Bitcoin trades near $107,500 today. Which of the following do you think happens next?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

Bitcoin hits new all-time highs (over $112,000): 50%

Bitcoin trades below $100,000: 50%

Readers were split in the poll on which level would be hit first. Since the poll was conducted, Bitcoin briefly dipped under the $100,000 level. Over the last 24 hours, it has traded between $98,286.21 and $102,136.32.

The drop under $100,000 could prove to be short-lived, and Bitcoin could hit new all-time highs, as predicted by the other 50% of readers in the poll.

Bitcoin hit a high of $111,970.17 in May 2025, which was also the last month that Bitcoin traded under $100,000.

While Bitcoin could remain volatile and stuck in the range under all-time highs, easing of Middle East tensions with no retaliations by Iran could see markets climb higher, including cryptocurrency prices.

What's Next: Bitcoin leads the cryptocurrency market by price and volume and continues to experience strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Another recent Benzinga poll asked readers to predict the highest price Bitcoin will hit before the end of the year.

"Bitcoin hit new all-time highs of nearly $112,000 in May 2025. Do you believe this will be the top price for BTC in 2025 or will the leading cryptocurrency hit new highs later this year?” Benzinga asked.

The results were:

Bitcoin will hit $112K to $130K: 32%

Bitcoin will hit $130K to $150K: 24%

Bitcoin will hit $150K to $200K: 15%

Bitcoin will hit $200K+: 15%

Bitcoin has already topped at $112K: 14%

The poll found that readers are optimistic about Bitcoin’s future, with 86% predicting it will reach new all-time highs later this year.

In the poll, the most popular options were the $112,000 to $130,000 range and the $130,000 to $150,000 range at 32% and 24% respectively.

Over half of the respondents see Bitcoin reaching $112,000 to $150,000 before the end of the year.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from June 16, 2025, through June 21, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 137 adults.

