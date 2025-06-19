Why Ryan Reynolds Is Becoming The 'God Of Billion Dollar Brands'

Actor Ryan Reynolds may be best known for his role in movies like the "Deadpool" franchise, which brings in billions of dollars at the box office.

Outside of movies, Reynolds is also becoming increasingly known for his investing and entrepreneurship thanks to a series of billion-dollar companies.

A thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Ryan Reynolds highlights that he may be the “GOD of billion dollar brands.”

The thread by Tim Carden has over five million views and points to several commonalities among the companies that are owned or were sold by Reynolds.

Carden said Reynolds looks for opportunities and when he makes an investment or deal he actively markets the business himself and oftentimes “becomes the face of the brand.” Reynolds also helps in the creative process of making ads about products.

“When Ryan sees a viable opportunity, he takes it,” Carden said.

An example is Aviation Gin, which Reynolds tasted and fell in love. His love for the brand led to an investment and the actor became the face of the brand. Aviation Gin was later sold to alcohol giant Diageo PLC DEO, netting a nice return for the actor.

“While many celebrities just pump money and sit back, Ryan is in the driver’s seat.”

Another example highlighted by Carden is the marketing company Maximum Effort, which has helped with ads for the Deadpool movies, which the company is co-producing with Walt Disney Co DIS

“Ryan knows that as an actor, his strengths are in front of a camera — and he plays to his strengths.”

Maximum Effort was bought out by connected TV ad platform company MNTN MNTN, but was recently bought back by the Maximum Effort TV and film studio co-owned by Reynolds. The actor remains the Chief Creative Officer for MNTN and the connected ad platform has a partnership with Reynolds' marketing firm.

Read Also: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Buy Another Soccer Team: Can Dynamic Duo Turn Around Mexico Club?

Why It’s Important: Carden said Reynolds knows how to perfectly capitalize on trends and use his talents after recognizing the trend.

Reynolds invested in a Liberty Media Corp FWONAFWONK Formula 1 motor racing team, which comes as the valuation of teams in the sport is rising.

The actor also owns a soccer team and was among the bidders for the National Hockey League’s Ottawa Senators.

“Ryan Reynolds is more than just an actor. He is also a savvy serial businessman who knows a thing or two about building a billion-dollar brand. He hunts for opportunities, gets personally involved in marketing the business, injects his personal brand, and is always on the move,” Carden said.

Along with Aviation Gin getting bought out, another Reynolds investment saw a buyout. Mint Mobile was purchased by T-Mobile US TMUS.

Like Aviation Gin, Reynolds starred in ads for the company after he invested.

The ownership of Maximum Effort helps Reynolds quickly make ads for companies he invests in and for movies he stars in. The combination leads to Reynolds easily recognizable as an investor or the face of a product.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

Photo: Fred Duval/Shutterstock