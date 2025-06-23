A $44 billion purchase by Elon Musk saw Twitter rebranded to X and all old memorabilia like the iconic blue bird logo nicknamed Larry eventually auctioned off.

An online marketplace company bought the old 560-pound Twitter sign and recently blew it up.

What Happened: Since Musk's acquisition of Twitter, many items from the old social media company have been auctioned off, including the 12-foot-tall Twitter blue bird logo that was on top of the company's San Francisco headquarters.

The old Twitter logo sign, known to some as Larry, was bought for $34,000 by online marketplace company Ditchit as reported by Engadget. The company originally bought the sign and had it relocated from San Francisco to its office in Orange County to celebrate the history of Twitter.

"The initial thought of purchasing the sign was driven by nostalgia," Ditchit PR Director James Deluca told Engadget. "Everyone in the office is a tech enthusiast, and we thought it would be cool to own a piece of history."

Nostalgia turned to promotion with employees then deciding to blow up the sign, a decision Deluca said happened organically after the purchase.

Ditchit moved the sign to a desert near Las Vegas, Nevada at an outdoor adventure park that allows for visitors to shoot machine guns. A controlled explosion of the sign happened as a promotional effort to bring attention to the online marketplace company.

The company did not disclose how much they spent on the promotional stunt other than the $34,000 for the auction win. Deluca said the stunt was a "considerable investment."

Along with the logo purchase, Ditchit also rented four Tesla Cybertrucks and hired a production team to film the explosion from all angles.

"We wanted to really make a statement and make the scene as dramatic as possible."

What's Next: Ditchit is using the explosion to bring awareness to the company and its operations. The company is seeking to draw parallels to Musk's purchase of Twitter and what it hopes to accomplish in the online marketplace sector.

"Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X to support free expression. At Ditchit, we're doing the same for local marketplaces," a video of the event reads. "Today's marketplace platforms are filled with ads, fees, and restrictions that hurt users and local economies."

Ditchit said it is free to use and unlike other marketplaces has no ads. The company's app is available on iOS and Google Play.

The online marketplace company is also selling pieces of the Twitter blue bird sign that were retrieved after the explosion, with proceeds being donated to the Center for American Entrepreneurship.

As far as promotions to kickstart your new business go, blowing up the logo of a company that rebranded wouldn't usually be the way to go, but given the notoriety of the Twitter blue bird logo and the company using the Musk disruption parallel, the Ditchit name could quickly become more well-known.

