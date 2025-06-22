This Woman's Eye For Hidden Treasures Now Earns Her $10K A Month

Having knowledge of unique sectors and niches may help provide answers to others exploring topics in that area. A unique knowledge of antiques helped Nora Curl turn her side hustle into a full-time job.

“On weekends, I would go to auction houses, museums, junk stores with friends and just kind of treasure hunt,” Curl told CNBC of her time working in Hollywood in the 1990s.

Curl, who was able to identify rare valuables while exploring, got a degree in connoisseurship in fine and decorative arts in 2002. She then moved to New York to explore the sector.

After earning her degree, Curl ended up working at magazines, and antique storage companies, as well as assisting an artist.

By 2012, she moved back home to Pennsylvania to help care for her ailing mother. While there, Curl applied for a job with JustAnswer, an advice site where users pay a monthly fee for expert advice.

Curl now works on the site full-time. In 2022, Curl made $124,000, averaging around $10,000 per month.

Related Link: ‘Anyone' Can Start This Side Hustle That Brings In Up To 20K A Month

Advice From The Antiques Expert

Curl believes that anyone who has the drive and determination can build an online career.

Curl offers two main points of advice for those interested.

The entrepreneur says that people should “invest in yourself.”

Curl continues to expand her knowledge of antiques so she can be a trusted voice on JustAnswer. She's compliant with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP), which came from a 15-hour course. She also became an accredited member of the International Society of Appraisers.

Curl's monetary and time investments help her stand out with designations. It has also led to other income options outside the site.

“It took a lot of examinations, a lot of courses, and a lot of writing,” Curl said.

Curl advises entrepreneurs to look for additional revenue streams. JustAnswer is "not guaranteed income," she says.

Curl also appraises items in person. Off of JustAnswer, she charges $175 an hour and $1.25 per mile for travel. Some official written appraisals could take hours to complete and earn her thousands of dollars.

There are lots of ways to make extra income or transition into a new job that could involve working fewer hours, or other non-traditional methods.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

Photo: Shutterstock