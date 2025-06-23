Billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are putting the final touches on their star-studded Venice wedding. However, not everyone in the City of Canals is rolling out the red carpet.

What Happened: Already the hosts of lavish yacht parties and an expensive engagement party, Bezos and Sanchez are set to welcome wedding guests, including politicians, billionaires, actors, and celebrities, to Venice for three days of festivities beginning on June 26.

But the event is going as planned.

A lavish party originally set for Saturday night at the Scuola Grande della Misericrodia was forced to another venue, as reported by Daily Mail, citing local media.

The reason for the venue change was cited as being "easier to control" with protests planned for the region.

The report also said rising global tensions between the U.S. and Iran may have contributed to the venue change, with an American airbase located 50 miles away from the original location.

Wedding events are also set for San Giorgio Island and Bezos' $500 million superyacht, Koru.

Protestors also spoke out before the event, accusing the Amazon.com Inc. AMZN executive chair and Sanchez of "taking over the city." Greenpeace activists showed a banner with an image of Bezos on it that read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, then you can pay more tax."

Another protest group said Bezos is part of an "economic and social model" that is steering the world to collapse, as they highlight the "environmental and social injustice of the wedding."

Another group says, "Jeff Bezos and his clique of super-rich people are not welcome in Venice."

A nervous Bezos even hired a team of former U.S. Marines to provide security for the event.

London wedding planners Lanza and Baucina are helping to organize the wedding according to the report. The group specializes in "royal and A list celebrity weddings" according to the report. The group helped organize the wedding of George Clooney and Amal Clooney in 2014.

You may not be a billionaire like Jeff Bezos, but you can uncover hidden gems in the stock market using our proprietary data and pattern recognition — check out five stocks flying under the radar that deserve your attention.

Why It's Important: Bezos previously shut down reports that his wedding had a cost of $600 million. Daily Mail lists a cost of at least $48 million.

The wedding is likely to be one of the most talked about in the business world given Bezos' wealth and the guest list.

Among the names on the reported guest list include President Donald Trump and members of his family, actor Orlando Bloom, singer Katie Perry, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates.

While protests will be against the wedding, Venice officials have been enthusiastic about the couple choosing their city.

"This celebration highlights our city's international appeal and its capacity to welcome high-profile events with both discretion and efficiency," Venice tourism council lot Simone Venturini told MailOnline.

Venturini said Venice is honored to host the wedding and the objections against the event come from a "few dozen professional protestors" who are trying to get media attention.

"Venice has always been – and remains – open, welcoming, and respectful, ready to embrace every visitor who honors our city's heritage."

The Venice tourism official also thanked the duo for donations made ahead of the wedding.

"Our heartfelt thanks to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their decision to donate substantial sums to organizations dedicated to safeguarding and protecting our lagoon."

A pro-Bezos campaign group called "Yes, Venice" has also been formed to create hype about how the wedding will benefit Venice.

A report from Page Six said Bezos and Sanchez began donating to local Venice charities back in April as they planned the wedding. This includes donations made in the name of some of their high-profile guests.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock