Netflix Is Turning 'Squid Game' Into Something Bigger As Fortnite Tries To Keep Up

Fans of the hit Netflix Inc NFLX series "Squid Game" could have more reasons to celebrate this week, as a third and final season will be launched on the streaming platform, along with several games based on the hit series.

Netflix Bets on Mobile Game: Over the years, Netflix has been more aggressive in launching mobile games, especially ones based on series and movies on the company's streaming platform.

"Squid Game: Unleashed," which launched last year for the second season of the hit Netflix show, is getting updates for the third season and will also have more ways to play.

The game will be playable on Google's Chromebook and large-screen Android devices, marking a first for a Netflix game, as reported by Variety.

"Squid Game: Unleashed" is a 32-player party royale mobile game featuring characters, challenges, and more from the hit series.

"You'll be able to experience immersive gameplay on a bigger screen, with keyboard and mouse support, updated control layouts and graphics that take full advantage of your device's display," a Google description reads.

According to the report, the game will receive updates tied to the third season of the game after its release, along with being available on more devices.

"Squid Game" season three will be released on Netflix on June 27. It will follow the second season, which premiered in December 2024 and broke Netflix records with 68 million views in its first week of release.

Fortnite Piggybacks on Squid Game Mania: Hit battle royale game “Fortnite” from Epic Games, which is partially owned by Sony Group Corp SONY, the Walt Disney Company DIS and Tencent Holdings TCEHY, is also diving into "Squid Game" mania this week.

"Fortnite" is releasing a version of the game that, in its Reload mode, will feature key locations from the series, like the labyrinth and playground, and interactive games like "Red Light, Green Light."

The hit battle royale game will also feature bundles of in-game purchasable items, including guards’ and characters’ skins from the series.

"Fortnite's" partnership with "Squid Game" will be for a limited time and also include several tournament challenges where contestants can earn in-game items.

