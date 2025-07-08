Honeywell Eyes Strategic Changes Ahead Of 2026 Split

Honeywell International Inc. HON announced Monday that it is weighing strategic options for two of its logistics-focused business units, part of an ongoing restructuring designed to streamline operations ahead of a major corporate split slated for 2026.

Honeywell is exploring potential paths for its Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions (WWS) units, both of which cater to the transportation and logistics sectors. These deliberations come as the company positions itself to emerge as a dedicated automation player following the planned separation of its aerospace and materials divisions.

Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of the company, said the move aligns with Honeywell’s goal of sharpening its focus on industrial, process, and building automation. Once the spin-offs are complete, Honeywell aims to concentrate exclusively on markets with robust long-term growth prospects.

PSS, which brought in more than $1 billion in revenue last year, provides mobile computing and barcode solutions for warehouses. WWS, which operates under the Intelligrated and Transnorm brands, generated nearly $1 billion in 2024 through supply chain automation tools such as sortation systems, robotics, and conveyor systems. Both units boast established customer bases and wide-ranging product portfolios.

Although the company hasn’t committed to a specific outcome, the review process will run concurrently with Honeywell’s broader corporate reshaping. It won’t impact existing plans to spin off the Solstice Advanced Materials business by early 2026 and the aerospace division in the second half of the same year.

As part of the restructuring, Honeywell also appointed Jim Masso to lead its process automation division, effective July 14. Masso, a seasoned executive with two decades of experience across energy and industrial sectors, most recently served as CEO of Allied Power Group and held key leadership roles at General Electric Co. GE.

Price Action: HON shares are trading higher by 0.39% to $240.29 premarket at last check Tuesday.

