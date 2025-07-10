Enphase Expands Smart EV Charging Footprint Across Europe

Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH on Thursday announced that it has expanded the rollout of its IQ EV Charger 2 to four additional European countries, Greece, Romania, Ireland, and Poland.

The charger can function either alongside Enphase solar and battery systems or as a standalone unit for residential and commercial use.

In France, the device earned the E.V. READY certification and now integrates with the Linky smart meter to enable dynamic load balancing based on real-time household energy consumption.

The charger supports single- and three-phase wiring, includes AI-driven optimization, and is built to accommodate future applications like vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid energy transfer.

It features a Type-2 connector, a 7.5-meter cable for installation flexibility, and a weather-resistant design suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Local installers praised the product’s reliability and seamless integration with Enphase’s broader energy systems. Company leaders said the European expansion reflects growing demand for smart EV charging tech amid evolving grid standards.

Meanwhile, recent U.S. policy developments offered relief to solar and clean energy sectors, easing investor concerns and potentially benefiting global players like Enphase.

Price Action: ENHP shares are trading lower by 0.18% to $42.71 at last check Thursday.

