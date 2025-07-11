Gorilla Technology Targets $1.3 Billion In New Contracts By Mid-2026

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR delivered a comprehensive business update on Friday, showcasing a robust global pipeline, expanded strategic partnerships, and a strengthened financial foundation.

Gorilla reported 87 active opportunities valued at $5.6 billion and aims to secure $1.3 billion in long-term contracts by mid-2026. Several high-value deals are in the final negotiation or MOU stage, signaling near-term conversions.

Gorilla announced it is now an official solutions provider for NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, enhancing its existing partnership with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. HPE.

These relationships help strengthen Gorilla’s position in government infrastructure and smart city deployments by integrating advanced AI capabilities.

In the U.S., Gorilla is pursuing East Coast infrastructure and public safety projects. It also plans to close the acquisition of a U.S.-based AI company this quarter, adding 70 employees to its workforce.

In Southeast Asia, the company is finalizing a landmark education tech deployment in Thailand, impacting over 6.5 million students.

Gorilla’s “ONE AMAZON” program will debut at New York Climate Week in September, with revenue anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company’s TerraStrata platform, managing $3.5 billion in assets, has begun deploying capital into global infrastructure initiatives.

Gorilla recently completed a $105 million equity raise, boosting its cash reserves to $108 million with $16.5 million in low-interest debt.

The financing, designed to reduce dilution, supports the company’s obligations tied to large-scale government contracts. Additionally, $200 million in secured term sheets and non-dilutive funding remain accessible.

Price Action: GRRR shares are trading lower by 0.09% to $21.08 at last check Friday.

