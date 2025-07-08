Samsung's Xealth Acquisition Connects Patient Data To Clinical Care

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. SSNLF on Tuesday announced plans to acquire Xealth, a digital health platform that integrates various tools into provider systems. This move advances Samsung’s strategy to build a more connected healthcare ecosystem. Deal terms were not disclosed.

The South Korean tech giant aims to link patient-generated wellness data from devices like smartwatches and the upcoming Galaxy Ring with clinical decision-making systems. The goal is to offer a more holistic, personalized approach to care.

Xealth, spun out of the Providence Health System, currently works with more than 500 hospitals in the U.S. and over 70 digital health partners. The platform helps health systems manage digital tools from a single interface, enabling real-time monitoring and patient engagement.

Also Read: US Export Bans And Nvidia Supply Issues Crush Samsung Chip Profits — Hopes Rest On Ultra-Thin Foldables, Smartwatches And Possible XR Debut At Galaxy Unpacked Event

“Samsung aims to improve the health of everyone through our extensive platform combining Samsung’s innovative technologies and open collaboration with industry leaders,” said TM Roh, president and acting head of Samsung’s Device eXperience Division.

Mike McSherry, CEO of Xealth, said combining clinical data with wearable insights can deliver new data analysis opportunities and enhance provider workflows.

The acquisition is expected to close in 2025, pending regulatory approvals. It marks a significant step in Samsung’s transition from consumer electronics to digital health infrastructure, reinforcing its care-at-home strategy.

Related ETFs include iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF IHI and Global X HealthTech ETF HEAL.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Sybillla via Shutterstock