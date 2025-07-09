Shoppers Can Soon Fast-Charge EVs At Malls Thanks To Mercedes-Benz, Federal Realty Deal

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT announced a strategic partnership Wednesday with Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging, naming the automaker its preferred EV charging provider. The collaboration aims to deploy over 500 ultra-fast charging stalls across at least 50 of Federal’s open-air retail centers.

Each site will feature up to 10 charging stations capable of delivering 400 kW speeds, accessible to all EV drivers. The initiative begins with 20 initial locations, such as Camelback Colonnade in Phoenix, Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Pennsylvania, and Shops at Pembroke Gardens in Florida, with chargers expected to go live in 2026.

Don Wood, CEO of Federal Realty, called the deal a turning point for EV infrastructure in retail. “We’re introducing a forward-looking amenity that enhances the customer experience and reinforces the long-term strength of our portfolio,” he said.

Andrew Cornelia, CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America, emphasized the importance of user experience. “Charging isn’t just about power — it’s about place,” he said, pointing to the convenience of integrating EV infrastructure into already high-traffic destinations.

The partnership embraces a portfolio-wide approach rather than installing chargers one site at a time. This model is designed to accelerate deployment while reducing complexity—a shift both companies say is key to supporting the growing number of EV drivers.

Mercedes-Benz HPC currently operates over 400 charging stalls in 14 states and is investing $1 billion to expand its network to 2,500 charging stalls nationwide by 2027.

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF and MN8 Energy LLC.

Relevant ETFs: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV and First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund QCLN.

Price Action: As of the last check on Wednesday, FRT shares were trading 1.33% higher at $95.37 premarket.

