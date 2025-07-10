Kraft Heinz Sells Italian Infant Food Business

Kraft Heinz Co. KHC announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its infant and specialty food portfolio in Italy to NewPrinces Group, one of the region’s top food and beverage producers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The sale includes well-known brands, Plasmon, Nipiol, Dieterba, Aproten, and Biaglut, and a manufacturing plant in Latina, Italy. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approval.

Willem Brandt, President of Europe and Pacific Developed Markets at Kraft Heinz, said the move is designed to sharpen the company’s focus on core categories such as ketchup, sauces, and condiments, which continue to drive growth under the company’s Accelerate strategy.

The Latina facility, which produces approximately 1.8 billion biscuits annually and employs 300 workers, will remain operational under NewPrinces’ ownership. Kraft Heinz said it remains committed to the Italian market and plans to grow its HEINZ product lineup across consumer and foodservice channels.

Carmela Bazzarelli, Managing Director of Kraft Heinz Italia, voiced confidence in NewPrinces’ stewardship of the acquired assets, citing the buyer’s experience in nutrition and deep roots in the Italian food industry.

NewPrinces, previously known as Newlat Food, broadened its portfolio after acquiring Princes Limited in 2024. Its offerings include brands such as Napolina, Branston, Flora, and Delverde, with distribution spanning the UK and European markets.

KHC has initiated mandatory consultations with labor unions in Italy.

Last month, Kraft Heinz announced it would stop launching U.S. products with synthetic FD&C colors and entirely remove them by 2027. With nearly 90% of its lineup already free of such dyes, the move aligns with growing demand for cleaner labels. The initiative reinforces the company’s long-term shift toward healthier, consumer-preferred ingredients.

Investors may also track relevant ETFs, such as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP and the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF IYK.

Price Action: KHC shares are trading higher by 0.19% to $26.50 premarket at last check Thursday.

