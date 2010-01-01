VIX – Time To GIDDY UP!

The VIX (CBOE: $VIX) has seen a sharp decline since the S&P 500 bottomed in mid-June allowing large money managers to scale up on portfolio allocations that they may have been under invested in July posted very strong returns for the equity markets as a whole, and now in August which is historically a weak month, we’re seeing a bottoming wedge pattern form in the VIX.