USD/CHF - A Promising Bottom Fishing Opportunity Unfolds

The USD/CHF is currently forming a descending wedge pattern, hinting at a potential turnaround and reversal in its downward trajectory. Over the past nine months, the USD has experienced a steady decline against the Swiss Franc, and it appears to be nearing the end of stage 4, preparing to establish a foundation at Stage 1. The upcoming FOMC meeting holds significant potential as an interest rate hike is widely expected to combat inflation, with more hikes in the pipeline. Keep an eye on this opportunity for a potential bullish shift in the USD/CHF.