EUR/INR at Crossroads: An Inflection Point Looms!

Consumer spending in Europe is experiencing a significant decline, as a combination of inflation and

economic recession puts pressure on households to cut back on both essential food items and

discretionary purchases. Europe’s economic recovery is facing challenges due to China’s continued

struggle with pandemic-induced economic sluggishness, affecting a vital market for European exports.



Notably, nearly 50% of the eurozone’s GDP relies on exports, while the U.S. depends on exports for only

about 10%, as reported by the WSJ.

The upcoming meetings of the EU hold the potential for decisions on whether to sustain raising interest

rates. If the EU chooses to halt further rate hikes, the EUR/INR exchange rate could witness a decline.

Currently, the chart reflects a pullback from the 61.8% retracement level, with the price nearing the

100% extension and approaching the third pivot point resistance level.



As economic data continues to emerge from the EU in the following weeks and months, it will serve as a

crucial guide for the future direction of the EUR/INR pair. Investors and traders will closely monitor

these developments to make informed decisions in the dynamic currency market.