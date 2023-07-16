Australia Central Bank's Meeting Minutes Expected To Strongly Impact AUD/USD, Commodity Prices

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes are due to be released during the Asia-Pacific market open on Tuesday morning AEST (Monday evening EST). During its July meeting, the RBA decided to maintain its cash rate at 4.1%, following a 25-basis point increase in June. This latest increase marks a total of 400 basis points in hikes since May 2022. The RBA's decision to hold the rate steady was influenced by the need to assess the impact of previous rate adjustments.

According to the RBA's assessment, inflation in Australia has peaked, with the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator indicating a further decline of 5.6% in May. However, despite this decline, inflation remains relatively high, standing at 7.0% in Q1 of 2023, and is expected to remain elevated for some time.

To address inflation concerns and steer the economy towards its target range of 2 to 3% inflation, the RBA hinted at the possibility of additional monetary tightening in the future. The extent of further rate adjustments will depend on how the economy and prices evolve in the coming months.

The central bank emphasized its commitment to closely monitor global economic developments, trends in household spending, and inflation forecasts to make informed policy decisions. This approach allows the RBA to respond effectively to changing economic conditions and maintain price stability.

Additionally, the RBA kept the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances unchanged at 4.0%, reinforcing its efforts to manage liquidity in the financial system.

Overall, the RBA's decision to maintain the cash rate at 4.1% during its July meeting reflects a cautious approach to gauge the effects of previous rate hikes on inflation and the broader economy. The central bank remains vigilant in monitoring economic indicators to ensure inflation returns to its desired target range within a reasonable timeframe.

Throughout July, the AUD/USD pair has been exhibiting an upward trajectory, successfully surpassing the closely converging 20-period and 200-period simple moving averages, as well as experiencing a pivot point bounce, as shown in the chart below. Such price movements often indicate a high likelihood of a squeeze, suggesting a potential surge to the upside. Currently, the price forms a double-top pattern, with a slight pullback, making the upcoming meeting minutes a critical factor in determining the Australian dollar's future direction.

The forthcoming meeting minutes carry significant importance, as they have the potential to impact the forward trajectory of the Aussie dollar. Considering the RBA's struggle to meet its inflation target and its decision to continue raising rates, the Aussie dollar is anticipated to maintain its upward momentum and gain strength in the foreseeable future.

Moreover, it is worth noting that Australia is the world's second-largest wheat exporter. Market participants will closely monitor the developments surrounding the Russian corridor grain deal, as it may determine whether the grain trade can proceed as planned or if new arrangements will need to be made. This aspect adds an additional layer of complexity to the overall economic outlook for the Australian dollar.

