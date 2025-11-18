This AES Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the rating for AES Corp (NYSE:AES) from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $12 to $13. AES shares closed at $13.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Richard Hightower upgraded Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight but lowered the price target from $83 to $82. Regency Centers shares closed at $69.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson upgraded Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $260 to $32. Alphabet shares closed at $285.02 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin upgraded the rating for Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $220 to $255. Illinois Tool Works closed at $241.41 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Jim Duffy upgraded the rating for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $117. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $80.72 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
