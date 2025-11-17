Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Robert Half Inc (NYSE:RHI)

Dividend Yield: 8.85%

8.85% Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $45 to $36 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $55 to $50 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Recent News: On Oct. 22, Robert Half posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest RHI news.

Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ:KRT)

Dividend Yield: 8.10%

8.10% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

Recent News: On Nov. 6, Karat Packaging posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KRT news

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Dividend Yield: 7.35%

7.35% Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $50 to $35 on Nov. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Polkowitz maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $51 to $34 on Nov. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Recent News: On Nov. 3, Insperity reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance below estimates.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NSP news

