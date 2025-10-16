This T-Mobile Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta upgraded the rating for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) from Underweight to Neutral. TrueCar shares closed at $2.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow upgraded T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $250 to $260. T-Mobile shares closed at $226.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer upgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $56 to $60. Las Vegas Sands shares closed at $49.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Sachin Salgaonkar upgraded the rating for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $206 to $215. Sea shares closed at $163.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $112 price target. PPG shares closed at $99.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
