This Monster Beverage Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $112 to $122. Construction Partners shares closed at $104.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $112 to $122. Construction Partners shares closed at $104.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Michael McGovern upgraded LegalZoom.com, Inc . LZ from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $8 to $12. LegalZoom.com shares closed at $8.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $8 to $12. LegalZoom.com shares closed at $8.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Richard Vosser upgraded the rating for Sanofi SA SNY from Neutral to Overweight. Sanofi shares closed at $47.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Overweight. Sanofi shares closed at $47.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Peloton Interactive Inc PTON from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $7 to $11.5. Peloton Interactive shares closed at $7.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $7 to $11.5. Peloton Interactive shares closed at $7.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery upgraded the rating for Monster Beverage Corp MNST from Neutral to Overweight and lifted the price target from $54 to $74. Monster Beverage shares closed at $60.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MNST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock