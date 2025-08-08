August 8, 2025 7:00 AM 2 min read

This Monster Beverage Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $112 to $122. Construction Partners shares closed at $104.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Michael McGovern upgraded LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $8 to $12. LegalZoom.com shares closed at $8.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Richard Vosser upgraded the rating for Sanofi SA SNY from Neutral to Overweight. Sanofi shares closed at $47.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Peloton Interactive Inc PTON from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $7 to $11.5. Peloton Interactive shares closed at $7.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery upgraded the rating for Monster Beverage Corp MNST from Neutral to Overweight and lifted the price target from $54 to $74. Monster Beverage shares closed at $60.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MNST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
LZ Logo
LZLegalZoom.com Inc
$10.7027.8%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
75.17
Growth
53.94
Quality
N/A
Value
6.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MNST Logo
MNSTMonster Beverage Corp
$66.198.87%
PTON Logo
PTONPeloton Interactive Inc
$7.485.20%
ROAD Logo
ROADConstruction Partners Inc
$106.501.83%
SNY Logo
SNYSanofi SA
$46.55-1.86%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved