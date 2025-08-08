This Monster Beverage Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $112 to $122. Construction Partners shares closed at $104.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Michael McGovern upgraded LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $8 to $12. LegalZoom.com shares closed at $8.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Richard Vosser upgraded the rating for Sanofi SA SNY from Neutral to Overweight. Sanofi shares closed at $47.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Peloton Interactive Inc PTON from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $7 to $11.5. Peloton Interactive shares closed at $7.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery upgraded the rating for Monster Beverage Corp MNST from Neutral to Overweight and lifted the price target from $54 to $74. Monster Beverage shares closed at $60.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
