This Wayfair Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta upgraded Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $155 to $175. Penske Automotive shares closed at $168.40 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded the rating for Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR from Sell to Hold and boosted the price target from $80 to $160. Palantir Technologies shares closed at $160.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Ygal Arounian upgraded Wayfair Inc . W from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $32 to $93. Wayfair shares closed at $73.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded CommScope Holding Company, Inc . COMM from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $4 to $17. CommScope shares closed at $14.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $175 to $180. Sprouts Farmers Market shares closed at $153.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

