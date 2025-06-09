This Fifth Third Bancorp Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Seaport Global analyst Jeff Campbell upgraded the rating for Oklo Inc. OKLO from Neutral to Buy and announced a $71 price target. Oklo shares closed at $50.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp FITB from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $47. Fifth Third Bancorp shares closed at $39.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander upgraded the rating for Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $115 to $146. Quaker Houghton shares closed at $109.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded ABM Industries Incorporated ABM from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $56. ABM shares closed at $46.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Caio Greiner upgraded the rating for Gerdau S.A. GGB from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $2.9 to $3.8. Gerdau shares closed at $2.9650 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying FITB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

