This Fifth Third Bancorp Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Seaport Global analyst Jeff Campbell upgraded the rating for Oklo Inc. OKLO from Neutral to Buy and announced a $71 price target. Oklo shares closed at $50.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp FITB from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $47. Fifth Third Bancorp shares closed at $39.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander upgraded the rating for Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $115 to $146. Quaker Houghton shares closed at $109.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded ABM Industries Incorporated ABM from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $56. ABM shares closed at $46.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Caio Greiner upgraded the rating for Gerdau S.A. GGB from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $2.9 to $3.8. Gerdau shares closed at $2.9650 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying FITB stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com.
