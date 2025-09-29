5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 300 points during the session following the release of inflation data.

Major indices, however, recorded losses last week, with the Nasdaq Composite falling 0.7% and S&P 500 losing 0.3%. The Dow also fell 0.2% during the week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : JMP Securities

: JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy : 89%

: 89% Latest Rating : Maintained a Market Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) and increased the price target from $500 to $550 on Sept. 23. This analyst sees around 14% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Market Outperform rating on (NASDAQ: CRWD) and increased the price target from $500 to $550 on Sept. 23. This analyst sees around 14% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 16, CrowdStrike unveiled new AI-security moves alongside Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and disclosed a deal to acquire AI security firm Pangea.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst Firm : Citigroup

: Citigroup Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) and raised the price target from $230 to $250 on Sept. 24. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on (NYSE: TEL) and raised the price target from $230 to $250 on Sept. 24. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 10, TE Connectivity declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 71 cents per ordinary share.

Analyst: Patrick Moley

Analyst Firm: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Reiterated an Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, Inc . (NASDAQ: HOOD) and boosted the price target from $120 to $140 on Sept. 23. This analyst expects around 15% surge in the stock.

Reiterated an Overweight rating on . (NASDAQ: HOOD) and boosted the price target from $120 to $140 on Sept. 23. This analyst expects around 15% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 11, Robinhood reported select August operating data. Funded Customers at the end of August were 26.7 million, down approximately 10,000 from July 2025 and up approximately 2.4 million year-over-year.

Analyst: Ruben Roy

Analyst Firm: Stifel

Stifel Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) and increased the price target from $120 to $152 on Sept. 23. This analyst expects around 7% gain in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on (NYSE: CIEN) and increased the price target from $120 to $152 on Sept. 23. This analyst expects around 7% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 4, Ciena reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2025 results.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Reiterated a Neutral rating on Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) with a price target of $130 on Sept. 22. This analyst expects 3% gain in the stock.

: Reiterated a Neutral rating on (NYSE: LEN) with a price target of $130 on Sept. 22. This analyst expects 3% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 18, Lennar reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

