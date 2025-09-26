How To Earn $500 A Month From Lamb Weston Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share. That’s down from 73 cents per share in the year-ago period. Lamb Weston projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.62 billion. It generated $1.65 billion the previous year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 20, JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer assumed Lamb Weston with a Neutral rating and a price target of $57.

With the recent buzz around Lamb Weston, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. As of now, Lamb Weston offers an annual dividend yield of 2.80%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 37 cents per share ($1.48 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Lamb Weston, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Lamb Weston's $1.48 dividend: $6,000 / $1.48 = 4,054 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $214,173 worth of Lamb Weston, or 6,000 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.48 = 811 shares, or $42,845 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

LW Price Action: Shares of Lamb Weston fell by 1.8% to close at $52.83 on Thursday.

