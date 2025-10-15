Uber sign outside building
October 15, 2025 9:43 AM 1 min read

This Uber Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Patrick R. Trucchio initiated coverage on Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Pharvaris shares closed at $20.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Taylor Manley initiated coverage on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $140. Uber shares closed at $94.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage on Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $120. Walmart shares closed at $107.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Neal Dingmann initiated coverage on EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) with an Outperform rating. EQT shares closed at $53.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage on NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $100. Nike shares closed at $67.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying UBER stock? Here’s what analysts think:

EQT Logo
EQTEQT Corp
$54.011.35%
Overview
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$68.681.54%
PHVS Logo
PHVSPharvaris NV
$21.683.44%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$95.601.43%
WMT Logo
WMTWalmart Inc
$107.470.24%
