This Uber Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Patrick R. Trucchio initiated coverage on Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Pharvaris shares closed at $20.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim analyst Taylor Manley initiated coverage on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $140. Uber shares closed at $94.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage on Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $120. Walmart shares closed at $107.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Neal Dingmann initiated coverage on EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) with an Outperform rating. EQT shares closed at $53.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage on NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $100. Nike shares closed at $67.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
