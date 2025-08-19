August 19, 2025 9:43 AM 1 min read

This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • GLJ Research analyst Austin Wang initiated coverage on Vertiv Holdings Co VRT with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $112. Vertiv shares closed at $135.69 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Austin Bohlig initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $300. AeroVironment shares closed at $247.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Matt Larew initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO with an Outperform rating. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $487.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Kelsey Goodwin initiated coverage on Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $112. Nuvalent shares closed at $75.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • CICC initiated coverage on Celestica Inc. CLS with an Outperform rating. Celestica shares closed at $194.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TMO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

