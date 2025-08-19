This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- GLJ Research analyst Austin Wang initiated coverage on Vertiv Holdings Co VRT with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $112. Vertiv shares closed at $135.69 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Austin Bohlig initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $300. AeroVironment shares closed at $247.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Matt Larew initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO with an Outperform rating. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $487.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Kelsey Goodwin initiated coverage on Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $112. Nuvalent shares closed at $75.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CICC initiated coverage on Celestica Inc. CLS with an Outperform rating. Celestica shares closed at $194.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying TMO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$253.312.50%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.20
Growth
95.28
Quality
11.38
Value
8.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.