Top 2 Tech And Telecom Stocks You May Want To Dump In June

As of June 26, 2025, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Magnite Inc MGNI

On May 20, Magnite announced a collaboration with Amazon Publisher Services. “We’re pleased to broaden our work with Amazon Ads to make more streaming content on Fire TV devices available to buyers through Magnite,” said Sean Buckley, President, Revenue at Magnite. “By developing the custom integration, we’re able to more comprehensively connect advertisers to premium streaming inventory across Fire TV devices.” The company's stock jumped around 29% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $21.29.

RSI Value: 80.9

80.9 MGNI Price Action: Shares of Magnite gained 3.3% to close at $20.71 on Wednesday.

Bumble Inc BMBL

On June 25, Bumble disclosed that it approved reducing its global workforce by approximately 240 roles, representing approximately 30% of its employees. The company's stock gained around 25% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $10.66.

RSI Value: 80.9

80.9 BMBL Price Action: Shares of Bumble gained 25.1% to close at $6.52 on Wednesday.

