This Skechers Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- RBC Capital analyst Dan Bergstrom downgraded the rating for Verint Systems Inc. VRNT from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $29 to $20.5. Verint shares closed at $20.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri downgraded Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $138 to $219. Generac shares closed at $193.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Mitch Kummetz downgraded the rating for Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL from Buy to Neutral. Shoe Carnival shares closed at $22.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Sorabh Daga downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $42 to $30. Keurig Dr Pepper shares closed at $31.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst John Staszak downgraded the rating for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $63. Skechers shares closed at $63.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying VRNT stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$83.342.53%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.41
Growth
19.85
Quality
N/A
Value
74.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.