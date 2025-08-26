Verint Systems company logo displayed on mobile phone
August 26, 2025 10:12 AM 2 min read

This Skechers Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • RBC Capital analyst Dan Bergstrom downgraded the rating for Verint Systems Inc. VRNT from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $29 to $20.5. Verint shares closed at $20.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri downgraded Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $138 to $219. Generac shares closed at $193.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global analyst Mitch Kummetz downgraded the rating for Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL from Buy to Neutral. Shoe Carnival shares closed at $22.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Sorabh Daga downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $42 to $30. Keurig Dr Pepper shares closed at $31.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Argus Research analyst John Staszak downgraded the rating for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $63. Skechers shares closed at $63.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

