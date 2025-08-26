This Skechers Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

RBC Capital analyst Dan Bergstrom downgraded the rating for Verint Systems Inc. VRNT from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $29 to $20.5. Verint shares closed at $20.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri downgraded Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $138 to $219. Generac shares closed at $193.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Seaport Global analyst Mitch Kummetz downgraded the rating for Shoe Carnival, Inc . SCVL from Buy to Neutral. Shoe Carnival shares closed at $22.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HSBC analyst Sorabh Daga downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $42 to $30. Keurig Dr Pepper shares closed at $31.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Argus Research analyst John Staszak downgraded the rating for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $63. Skechers shares closed at $63.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

