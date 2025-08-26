mental health care
August 26, 2025 7:12 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Zentek Ltd ZTEK

  • On Aug. 14, Zentek posted a narrower quarterly loss. The company's stock fell around 33% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.50.
  • RSI Value: 29.8
  • ZTEK Price Action: Shares of Zentek fell 5.1% to close at $0.65 on Monday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 11.98 Momentum score with Value at 5.37.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX

  • On Aug. 12, Nano X Imaging posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. The company's stock fell around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.75.
  • RSI Value: 27.5
  • NNOX Price Action: Shares of Nano-X Imaging fell 4.2% to close at $3.89 on Monday.
OmniAb Inc OABI

  • On Aug. 25, OmniAb announced a $30 million private placement. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.22.
  • RSI Value: 26.7
  • OABI Ltd Price Action: Shares of OmniAb fell 11.9% to close at $1.63 on Monday.
