Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Zentek Ltd ZTEK

On Aug. 14, Zentek posted a narrower quarterly loss. The company's stock fell around 33% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.50.

RSI Value: 29.8

29.8 ZTEK Price Action: Shares of Zentek fell 5.1% to close at $0.65 on Monday.

Shares of Zentek fell 5.1% to close at $0.65 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 11.98 Momentum score with Value at 5.37.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX

On Aug. 12, Nano X Imaging posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. The company's stock fell around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.75.

RSI Value: 27.5

27.5 NNOX Price Action: Shares of Nano-X Imaging fell 4.2% to close at $3.89 on Monday.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging fell 4.2% to close at $3.89 on Monday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in NNOX stock.

OmniAb Inc OABI

On Aug. 25, OmniAb announced a $30 million private placement. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.22.

RSI Value: 26.7

26.7 OABI Ltd Price Action: Shares of OmniAb fell 11.9% to close at $1.63 on Monday.

Shares of OmniAb fell 11.9% to close at $1.63 on Monday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in OABI shares.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock