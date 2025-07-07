This ASGN Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander downgraded the rating for MP Materials Corp. MP from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $32 to $33. MP Materials shares closed at $31.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded ASGN Incorporated ASGN from Hold to Underperform and lowered the price target from $53 to $42. ASGN shares closed at $52.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Michael Jacks downgraded Stellantis N.V. STLA from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $16.5 to $11.75. Stellantis shares closed at $10.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Alex Scott downgraded Chubb Limited CB from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $321 to $298. Chubb shares closed at $283.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
