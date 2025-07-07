July 7, 2025 9:02 AM 1 min read

This ASGN Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander downgraded the rating for MP Materials Corp. MP from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $32 to $33. MP Materials shares closed at $31.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded ASGN Incorporated ASGN from Hold to Underperform and lowered the price target from $53 to $42. ASGN shares closed at $52.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Michael Jacks downgraded Stellantis N.V. STLA from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $16.5 to $11.75. Stellantis shares closed at $10.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Alex Scott downgraded Chubb Limited CB from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $321 to $298. Chubb shares closed at $283.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ASGN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ASGN Logo
ASGNASGN Inc
$51.25-3.01%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
10.31
Growth
48.74
Quality
32.61
Value
42.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CB Logo
CBChubb Ltd
$281.50-0.81%
MP Logo
MPMP Materials Corp
$31.00-2.65%
OSCR Logo
OSCROscar Health Inc
$16.480.06%
SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$46.650.52%
STLA Logo
STLAStellantis NV
$9.89-4.07%
VOYG Logo
VOYGVoyager Technologies Inc
$42.30-0.12%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved