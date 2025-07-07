This ASGN Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander downgraded the rating for MP Materials Corp. MP from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $32 to $33. MP Materials shares closed at $31.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $32 to $33. MP Materials shares closed at $31.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded ASGN Incorporated ASGN from Hold to Underperform and lowered the price target from $53 to $42. ASGN shares closed at $52.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Underperform and lowered the price target from $53 to $42. ASGN shares closed at $52.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Michael Jacks downgraded Stellantis N.V. STLA from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $16.5 to $11.75. Stellantis shares closed at $10.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $16.5 to $11.75. Stellantis shares closed at $10.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst Alex Scott downgraded Chubb Limited CB from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $321 to $298. Chubb shares closed at $283.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ASGN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock