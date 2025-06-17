This Enphase Energy Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone downgraded FrontView REIT, Inc . FVR from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $12. FrontView REIT shares closed at $11.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Scotiabank analyst Andres Coello downgraded the rating for Millicom International Cellular S.A . TIGO from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a $37 price target. Millicom Intl Cellular shares closed at $38.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded SolarEdge Technologies, Inc . SEDG from Hold to Sell and maintained the price target of $6.9. SolarEdge shares closed at $23.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded Sunrun Inc. RUN from Hold to Sell and maintained the price target of $0.01. Sunrun shares closed at $9.64 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH from Sector Weight to Underweight and announced a $31 price target. Enphase Energy shares closed at $44.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

