Caseys Enjoys 'Good Quarter,' Analyst Praises Steady Fuel Volumes

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Stephens analyst Pooran Sharma reiterated the Overweight rating on Caseys General Stores, Inc. CASY, with a price forecast of $490.

On June 9, the company reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 with revenue of $3.99 billion, versus estimates of $3.93 billion.

Sharma pointed out that operating expenses came in above expectations, driven by increased per-store operating costs (excluding credit card fees) and higher-than-anticipated credit card charges.

The company also issued FY26 guidance, projecting EBITDA growth of 11% at the midpoint, slightly below the Street’s estimate of 14%. Caseys expects total operating expense growth to be around 9% at the midpoint. Compare that to the consensus forecasts of approximately 10%.

Sharma called the financial period a “good quarter,” observing that same-store fuel volumes slightly exceeded expectations, rising 0.1% year over year compared to the flat forecast.

Retail fuel margins increased by 37.6 cents per gallon, versus the expected 35.5 cents.

For FY26, management guided to inside same-store sales growth of 2.0% to 5.0%, inside margins near 41%, same-store fuel volumes between -1% and +1%, and operating expenses rising 8% to 10%. Full-year EBITDA is projected to grow 10% to 12% year-over-year.

Price Action: CASY shares are trading higher by 12.6% to $495.19 at last check Tuesday.

$490.7011.7%

Overview
