Casey's General Stores Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat

- Casey's beats analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Casey's expects EBITDA to increase between 10% and 12% in fiscal 2026.
Caseys General Stores Inc CASY reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.
- Q4 Revenue: $3.99 billion, versus estimates of $3.93 billion
- Q4 EPS: $2.63, versus estimates of $2.01
Inside same-store sales were up 1.7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Fuel same-store gallons were up 0.1% compared to the prior year’s quarter.
“Inside same-store sales outperformed the industry, up 2.6%, or 7.1% on a two-year stack basis, led by strong performance in hot sandwiches and bakery as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Our fuel team grew market share and produced a healthy margin, as fuel gross profit increased 10.7% from the prior year,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey’s General Stores.
Casey’s announced a 14% increase to its quarterly dividend, bringing the dividend up to 57 cents per share. The company said it didn’t repurchase any stock during the period, and has $295 million remaining under its buyback.
Casey’s ended the quarter with approximately $327 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and approximately $900 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit.
Outlook: Casey’s expects EBITDA to increase between 10% and 12% in fiscal 2026. The company anticipates a 2% to 5% increase in inside same-store sales. Same-store fuel gallons sold are expected to be approximately flat, plus or minus 1%.
Casey’s noted that it expects to open at least 80 stores in fiscal 2026.
CASY Price Action: Casey’s shares were up 8.25% in after-hours, at $475.52 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock.
