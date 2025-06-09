Casey's General Stores Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat

Caseys General Stores Inc CASY reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Revenue: $3.99 billion, versus estimates of $3.93 billion

Q4 EPS: $2.63, versus estimates of $2.01

Inside same-store sales were up 1.7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Fuel same-store gallons were up 0.1% compared to the prior year’s quarter.

“Inside same-store sales outperformed the industry, up 2.6%, or 7.1% on a two-year stack basis, led by strong performance in hot sandwiches and bakery as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Our fuel team grew market share and produced a healthy margin, as fuel gross profit increased 10.7% from the prior year,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s announced a 14% increase to its quarterly dividend, bringing the dividend up to 57 cents per share. The company said it didn’t repurchase any stock during the period, and has $295 million remaining under its buyback.

Casey’s ended the quarter with approximately $327 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and approximately $900 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit.

Outlook: Casey’s expects EBITDA to increase between 10% and 12% in fiscal 2026. The company anticipates a 2% to 5% increase in inside same-store sales. Same-store fuel gallons sold are expected to be approximately flat, plus or minus 1%.

Casey’s noted that it expects to open at least 80 stores in fiscal 2026.

CASY Price Action: Casey’s shares were up 8.25% in after-hours, at $475.52 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

